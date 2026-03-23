Healthcare, education, manufacturing sectors see nearly half of cyberattacks: Report

New Delhi: The healthcare sector received the highest number of cybersecurity attacks, with education and manufacturing sectors together accounting for nearly 47 per cent of all detections in India between October 2024 and September 2025, a report said on Monday.

The report from Seqrite, the enterprise security arm of cybersecurity solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., said that healthcare and pharmaceuticals alone recorded 3.79 million detections, a 14.24 per cent share of all cyberattacks in the country.

Indian hospitals and clinics "saw a relentless wave of cyberattacks that turned healthcare networks into high-value targets for data theft, extortion, and disruption," the report said.