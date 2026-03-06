Health Department faces critical shortage of teaching staff

HYDERABAD: Over 4,300 teaching posts remain vacant across 35 government medical colleges (GMC) under the Director of Medical Education (DME) as of February 2026 in the Health department.

According to information, the department has sanctioned a total of 6,999 faculty seats in various capacities, out of which 4,383 seats were vacant in the government colleges.

The detailed breakup of the sanctioned seats showed that 1,280 seats were sanctioned for the position of professor, 1,569 seats for associate professor, 3,686 assistant professors and 473 tutors. Out of these sanctioned seats, 484 professors, 1,119 associate professors, 2,337 assistant professors and 443 tutor seats remained vacant.

The DME said that a notification was issued for the recruitment of assistant professors by the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB).

It is to be noted that the latest notification issued by the MHSRB on February 25 was to fill 607 posts of assistant professors, thus indicating that 3,079 seats will remain vacant after the recruitment.

In case of retirements in the positions, officials said that one DME position, one DME (Academic), five additional DME, 27 professors, and one associate professor, a total of 35 posts will become vacant in the next 12 months due to retirement.

