Headmistress of govt residential school suspended after class 10 student gives birth to baby

Baripada: The Odisha government has suspended the headmistress of a residential school in Mayurbhanj district for alleged dereliction of duty after a Class 10 student gave birth to a baby recently, an official said on Friday.
The incident took place at a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Dhanpur.
A student of the institute on Tuesday complained of stomach pain and was admitted to a government hospital. The doctors found the girl pregnant and shifted her to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, where she gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday morning. The child died on Thursday night, officials said.
The incident sparked outrage, with the opposition BJD raising questions about the safety and security of female students residing in state-run hostels in tribal areas. The party also asked how the girl's pregnancy remained unnoticed for seven months at the residential school where inmates undergo regular health check-ups and hostel matrons are said to collect menstrual hygiene pads for boarders every month.
The Block Education Officer (BEO), Betnoti, placed the in-charge headmistress, Namita Majhi, under suspension after finding her prima facie negligent in the discharge of her duties and hampering the safety and security of young girl students.
"... she has been placed under suspension with immediate effect until further orders. During the period of suspension, her headquarters has been fixed at G K Govt UPS, Saria. She will be entitled to subsistence allowance of 50% of her pay and other admissible benefits as per norms," a notification said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.