Headmistress of govt residential school suspended after class 10 student gives birth to baby

A student of the institute on Tuesday complained of stomach pain and was admitted to a government hospital. The doctors found the girl pregnant and shifted her to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, where she gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday morning. The child died on Thursday night, officials said.

The incident sparked outrage, with the opposition BJD raising questions about the safety and security of female students residing in state-run hostels in tribal areas. The party also asked how the girl's pregnancy remained unnoticed for seven months at the residential school where inmates undergo regular health check-ups and hostel matrons are said to collect menstrual hygiene pads for boarders every month.