HBCSE Olympiad Exposure Camps 2026: Applications open for Physics and Astronomy Teachers

Mumbai: The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, has invited applications from teachers and educators for its Olympiad Exposure Camps in Physics and Astronomy 2026. The initiative is aimed at strengthening awareness and understanding of the national and international Olympiad programmes among educators.
The camps are meant for educators and not students. HBCSE said the programme will provide participants with an orientation to the academic and organisational aspects of the Physics and Astronomy Olympiads while also creating opportunities for interaction among teachers and educators.
The Physics Exposure Camp will be conducted from October 26 to 30, 2026, while the Astronomy Exposure Camp will take place from November 16 to 20, 2026, at HBCSE in Mumbai.
The Physics camp will include lectures, tutorials and laboratory sessions covering theoretical and experimental aspects of Olympiad-level physics. Astronomy participants will explore areas such as celestial mechanics, optics, positional astronomy and stellar physics, along with night-sky observation and telescope-handling sessions.
High-school science teachers with a background in physics or mathematics are strongly encouraged to apply. University and college teachers of Physics or Astronomy, astronomy outreach personnel, planetarium and science museum staff, and active amateur astronomers can also apply for the Astronomy camp.
Applicants must have a BSc, MSc or PhD in Physics or allied subjects, or a BTech/BE qualification. Students and applicants below 23 years of age will not be considered.
Special opportunity for teachers
A few high-school teachers may be selected for additional training under the Olympiad Teacher Fellowships. Selected fellows will subsequently conduct workshops for students at their schools with academic and material support from HBCSE.
How to apply
Interested educators can submit the online application form through the official HBCSE Olympiads website. The same application form is used for both Physics and Astronomy.
Last date to apply: September 20, 2026
Apply for HBCSE Olympiad Exposure Camps 2026
HBCSE said selection information will be published on its website by September 30, 2026. Travel reimbursement, food and shared accommodation at HBCSE will be provided to selected participants subject to the stated conditions.