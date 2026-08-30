HBCSE Olympiad Exposure Camps 2026: Applications open for Physics and Astronomy Teachers

Mumbai: The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, has invited applications from teachers and educators for its Olympiad Exposure Camps in Physics and Astronomy 2026. The initiative is aimed at strengthening awareness and understanding of the national and international Olympiad programmes among educators.

The camps are meant for educators and not students. HBCSE said the programme will provide participants with an orientation to the academic and organisational aspects of the Physics and Astronomy Olympiads while also creating opportunities for interaction among teachers and educators.