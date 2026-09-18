Harvard to offer executive education courses in Hyderabad from December

Hyderabad: Harvard University is set to begin offering executive education courses in Hyderabad from December 2026, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Thursday. The announcement comes as the state government seeks to attract international universities and strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a centre for higher education, research and professional learning.
Reddy made the announcement during a meeting with representatives of UK universities and business schools in Hyderabad. According to the state government, the proposed Harvard programme is part of broader efforts to develop Telangana as a global knowledge hub.
The Chief Minister said the presence of international educational institutions in the state could create opportunities for greater collaboration between universities, industries and researchers. Such partnerships could also support professional education, skills development and research activities in Hyderabad.
The meeting was attended by representatives from around 30 UK universities and business schools. Discussions covered possible collaborations in areas including executive education, dual-degree programmes, faculty development and research. Reddy also invited representatives from the UK education sector to participate in the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in December.
Telangana is also exploring collaborations with several other international institutions. Discussions have reportedly included the possibility of offshore campuses of institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Purdue University in Hyderabad. Potential partnerships with Harvard, the University of London, Virginia Tech and Northeastern University have also been discussed in areas such as higher education and research.
The proposed Harvard executive education initiative follows Reddy’s participation earlier this year in a six-day leadership programme at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. The state has also been developing an education hub in Bharat Future City, along with the Young India Skills University.
The government has said that bringing international institutions to Telangana could expand access to global academic programmes and create new avenues for collaboration between educational institutions, industry and researchers. The December launch of Harvard’s executive education courses is expected to form part of these broader international education initiatives.