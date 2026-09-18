Harvard to offer executive education courses in Hyderabad from December

Hyderabad: Harvard University is set to begin offering executive education courses in Hyderabad from December 2026, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Thursday. The announcement comes as the state government seeks to attract international universities and strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a centre for higher education, research and professional learning.

Reddy made the announcement during a meeting with representatives of UK universities and business schools in Hyderabad. According to the state government, the proposed Harvard programme is part of broader efforts to develop Telangana as a global knowledge hub.