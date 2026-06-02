Gurukul students script IIT success story

HYDERABAD: As many as 163 students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) qualified in JEE Advanced 2026. In JEE Main, 358 students had qualified.

The JEE Advanced qualifiers include 61 direct selections and 102 preparatory rank holders.

Among the top performers, P Hemanth of Chilkur Boys Centre of Excellence secured an All India Community Rank of 200 in the ST category. Several students from Gowlidoddi Boys Centre of Excellence also secured ranks.

TGSWREIS Secretary Viziendira Boyi attributed the success to systematic academic planning, continuous mentoring and specialised IIT-JEE coaching.

Congratulating the students, Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar said that the results demonstrate talent can overcome socio-economic barriers. He also expressed confidence that the success would further enhance the reputation of Telangana’s Social Welfare Gurukul institutions.

NARAYANA STUDENTS SHINE, CLAIM SIX SPOTS IN JEE ADVANCED TOP 20 LIST

Hyderabad: Students from Narayana Educational Institutions secured six positions in the Top 20 All India Open Category and 35 ranks within the Top 100 in the JEE Advanced 2026 examination. Kuchi Sandeep achieved All India Rank (AIR) 5 in the Open Category.

An intermediate student at Narayana Junior College in Hyderabad, Sandeep won a gold medal at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2025. Other high-ranking students from the institution include Karnataka state topper Manu Parameshwaran (AIR 13), Prince Choudhary (AIR 14) from West Bengal, Veldurthi Harshith (AIR 15) from Tirupati, Tanay Agarwal (AIR 16) from Karnataka and Anish Muppalla (AIR 20) from Hyderabad.

In total, the institution recorded 219 students within the national top 1,000. The institution attributes these results to its integrated academic and student support systems.

Dr P Sindhura, director of Narayana Educational Institutions, noted that the organisation’s Disha mental wellness programme, which employs over 130 psychologists, assists students in managing competitive examination pressure. Director Sharani Ponguru stated that Narayana’s in-house learning platform, nLearn, supports students in their preparation through personalised learning paths, adaptive assessments, and real-time performance tracking.