Gujarat to bring women-led committees to all Anganwadi centres

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has decided to constitute women-led Anganwadi Management Committees (AMCs) at every Anganwadi Centre in the state to strengthen the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 at the grassroots level.



The initiative, taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and under the guidance of Women and Child Development Minister Manisha Vakil, aims to increase community participation in Anganwadi services and strengthen the quality, transparency and accountability of nutrition, health and Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) services.

The primary focus of the committees will be to help reduce malnutrition and developmental delays among children aged 0 to 6 years and support their holistic development.



Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 is a Centrally Sponsored Mission under which States and Union Territories are responsible for implementing various activities. The mission covers children below six years of age, pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls in specified regions, and provides services including supplementary nutrition, pre-school education, nutrition and health education, immunisation, health check-ups and referral services.