Four years running, Gujarat’s tableau dominates Republic Day public voting



Vikrant Pandey, Gujarat's Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Department, said the tableau was designed in line with the Republic Day theme and aimed to present the Tricolour's historic journey. He highlighted that the tableau featured Bhikaiji Cama, who was born in Navsari, along with the contributions of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi. The presentation was further enriched by national poet Jhaverchand Meghani's song "Kasumbi No Rang."

Artists associated with the tableau expressed pride over the achievement. One of the artists said Gujarat was the only team to secure the number one position for four consecutive years. Another noted that Gujarat's consistent leadership reflected its growing acceptance as the people's choice, adding that the team felt honoured that their hard work had earned such recognition.

