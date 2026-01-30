Four years running, Gujarat’s tableau dominates Republic Day public voting
New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Gujarat's Republic Day tableau, themed "Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram", won the Popular Choice Award at the 77th Republic Day Parade held on January 26 in New Delhi, marking the state's fourth consecutive victory in the category.
Officials from the Gujarat government received the award at a special ceremony in the national capital on Friday. The achievement further cemented Gujarat's unique position as the only state whose tableau has secured the top popular vote for four consecutive years.
This year's tableau, presented by the Gujarat State Information Department, depicted the historic journey of the Indian National Flag and highlighted the contributions of Gujarat's freedom fighters. It showcased the evolution of the Swadeshi spirit, from the freedom movement to the modern vision of self-reliance, set against the powerful theme of Vande Mataram.
Vikrant Pandey, Gujarat's Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Department, said the tableau was designed in line with the Republic Day theme and aimed to present the Tricolour's historic journey. He highlighted that the tableau featured Bhikaiji Cama, who was born in Navsari, along with the contributions of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi. The presentation was further enriched by national poet Jhaverchand Meghani's song "Kasumbi No Rang."
Artists associated with the tableau expressed pride over the achievement. One of the artists said Gujarat was the only team to secure the number one position for four consecutive years. Another noted that Gujarat's consistent leadership reflected its growing acceptance as the people's choice, adding that the team felt honoured that their hard work had earned such recognition.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel earlier described the achievement as a matter of great pride for the state, highlighting the overwhelming public support. Gujarat's tableau secured 43 per cent of the total votes in the Popular Choice category during the online voting conducted by the Ministry of Defence on the MyGov portal from January 26 to January 27. Uttar Pradesh, which finished second, received 9 per cent of the votes, while the remaining states garnered lower shares.
The tableau drew significant attention during the national parade on the Kartavya Path, effectively portraying the journey from the freedom struggle inspired by Vande Mataram and the Swadeshi movement to the contemporary mantra of self-reliance championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Gujarat's winning streak in the Popular Choice category began at the 74th Republic Day Parade in 2023 with the theme "Clean Green Energy Gujarat," highlighting the state's renewable energy initiatives. In 2024, the tableau themed "Dhordo - World's Best Tourism Village (UNWTO)" again won the top popular vote and also secured second place in the Jury Choice category. In 2025, "From Anartpur to Ektanagar - A Wonderful Confluence of Heritage and Development" continued the trend by winning the Popular Choice Award.
