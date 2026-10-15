Gujarat student Vipa Bariya selected for "Mission ShaktiSAT" among 20 nationwide

Gandhinagar: Vipa Bariya from Padhara village in Mahisagar district is the only female student selected from Gujarat among 20 students chosen from across the country under ‘Mission ShaktiSAT’, according to the statement by the Gujarat Chief Minister's office.

Vipa is studying in Class 11, interested in space science since childhood; she dreams of becoming a pilot or an astronaut.

Vipa’s father, Gulabbhai Bariya, teaches Mathematics and Environmental Studies to students of Classes 3 to 5 at a primary school. He has always encouraged Vipa to pursue her dreams. Her schoolteacher and mentor, Deepika Sharma, has also guided and supported her in developing her talent.

