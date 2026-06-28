Gujarat startup delivers 100 indigenous Kamikaze drones to Indian Army in 60 days

Surat: A defence technology startup based in Surat has delivered 100 indigenous Kamikaze drones to the Indian Army within 60 days, marking what is being described as a notably rapid production cycle in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.
The drones were developed by the defence tech firm, Inside FPV, which said the project was completed in response to requirements linked to the armed forces' operational needs.
The delivery timeline has drawn attention within industry circles due to the scale of output achieved in a short period.
According to the company, the development and production process received institutional support.
Speaking on the initiative, the company's Chief Executive Officer Arth Chaudhary said both the Central and state governments contributed to allowing the startup's work.
He said, "The Union government has provided strong support, and the state government has also extended grants to the company. Under the state's startup promotion policy, investment support has also been extended."
The system developed by the startup is described as a one-time-use Kamikaze drone capable of operating at speeds exceeding 250 km per hour.
It has been designed for high-impact precision roles, with the company stating that "its cost is significantly lower than comparable imported systems".
Defence analyst T.P. Tyagi noted that such systems could have relevance in evolving battlefield scenarios.
"The platform reflects emerging trends in unmanned warfare and may hold significance in future operational planning," he said.
The development is being viewed as part of a broader shift towards indigenisation in defence production.
The Surat-based firm's achievement comes amid increasing emphasis on domestic manufacturing under national "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) objectives in the defence sector.
The project is also being seen as an example of how startups are entering areas traditionally dominated by established defence suppliers, particularly in unmanned aerial systems.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.