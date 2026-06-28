Gujarat startup delivers 100 indigenous Kamikaze drones to Indian Army in 60 days

Surat: A defence technology startup based in Surat has delivered 100 indigenous Kamikaze drones to the Indian Army within 60 days, marking what is being described as a notably rapid production cycle in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The drones were developed by the defence tech firm, Inside FPV, which said the project was completed in response to requirements linked to the armed forces' operational needs.

The delivery timeline has drawn attention within industry circles due to the scale of output achieved in a short period.

According to the company, the development and production process received institutional support.