Gujarat rolls out digital platform to track children’s education and health

Gandhinagar: A pilot digital platform aimed at integrating health, nutrition and education data from pregnancy through to adolescence has been launched in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, in a move the government says is intended to strengthen monitoring of maternal and child welfare outcomes through a single unified system.

The initiative, named the PM-Family Care Tracker (PM-FCT), has been developed under the supervision of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and is positioned as an integrated data-based system linking multiple welfare programmes that have so far operated independently across departments.