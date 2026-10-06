Gujarat boosts pilot training as 10 FTOs train over 5,200 students

Gandhinagar: Gujarat is strengthening its pilot-training ecosystem with five Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) already operational and five more under development, which will take the state’s network to 10 FTOs, as the government seeks to meet the growing demand for skilled aviation professionals, attract private investment and create employment through aviation infrastructure and public-private partnerships.



According to the Chief Minister's Office, the existing FTOs have trained more than 5,200 aviation students and produced over 3,200 Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) holders, while more than 200 aspiring pilots are currently undergoing training.



As India’s aviation sector enters a period of rapid expansion, Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is steadily emerging as one of the country’s important centres for pilot training.

Recognising this opportunity, the Government of Gujarat has adopted a forward-looking approach to aviation skill development by establishing a robust ecosystem of Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) across the state.

Through the Civil Aviation Department and Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited (GUJSAIL), Gujarat is leveraging its aviation infrastructure, favourable flying conditions and investor-friendly policies to position itself as one of India’s leading destinations for pilot training.