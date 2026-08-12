Gujarat transfers Rs 646 crore to 4.72 lakh students under Namo schemes

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a strong foundation for education, which has in turn laid the foundation for Gujarat's robust and sustained development.



The Chief Minister expressed these views while distributing assistance under the Namo Laxmi and Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana schemes, along with various other incentive-based assistance for higher education, through the State Government's Education Department.



At the ceremony held at Swarnim Sankul in Gandhinagar, the Chief Minister directly transferred more than Rs. 646 crore in financial assistance through DBT to the bank accounts of over 4,72,260 students across the state, as per the Chief Minister's Office.