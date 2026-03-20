Gujarat: BJP Prez labels Congress ‘zero’ on development, tribal welfare and education ​

Dahod: Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma on Thursday accused the Congress of delivering “zero” on development, tribal welfare and education, as he addressed a booth workers’ conference in Dahod and urged party cadres to intensify outreach ahead of local body elections.​

Speaking at the gathering, Vishwakarma said, “Congress means zero in the name of development, zero in the name of giving to tribals, zero in the name of education,” adding that the party stood for “false promises and lies”.​