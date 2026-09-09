Gujarat gives Rs 1.50 crore boost to Tribal education in Aravalli

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Government has granted administrative approval for Rs 1.50 crore under the ‘New Gujarat Pattern Scheme’ to provide modern educational and residential facilities at Ashramshalas, Grant-in-Aid Hostels and Secondary Schools in tribal-dominated Aravalli district, benefiting around 4,922 students, the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Wednesday.



According to the Gujarat CMO, the decision has been taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to provide students from tribal areas with quality education and a modern, well-equipped learning environment.



The funds will be utilised to provide essential equipment and facilities catering to students’ residential, educational and daily needs across around 29 Ashramshalas, Grant-in-Aid Hostels and Secondary Schools in the district.