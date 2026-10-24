Gujarat and Scotland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in education, energy and sports

Gujarat and Scotland signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to strengthen cooperation across sectors, including renewable energy, sports, trade and investment, education, research and cultural exchange.

The agreement was exchanged in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney. The partnership seeks to strengthen ties between the two sides, encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, and support sustainable and inclusive economic development through the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

During the meeting, Patel proposed that a delegation from Gujarat visit Scotland to study its experience in offshore energy. Gujarat has significant potential in the sector because of its extensive coastline, while Scotland has developed expertise in offshore energy projects.