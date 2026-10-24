Gujarat and Scotland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in education, energy and sports

Gujarat and Scotland signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to strengthen cooperation across sectors, including renewable energy, sports, trade and investment, education, research and cultural exchange.
The agreement was exchanged in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney. The partnership seeks to strengthen ties between the two sides, encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, and support sustainable and inclusive economic development through the exchange of knowledge and expertise.
During the meeting, Patel proposed that a delegation from Gujarat visit Scotland to study its experience in offshore energy. Gujarat has significant potential in the sector because of its extensive coastline, while Scotland has developed expertise in offshore energy projects.
Patel said the proposed visit could help Gujarat understand Scotland’s experience and explore opportunities for cooperation in the renewable energy sector. Swinney expressed Scotland’s willingness to share its expertise in offshore energy with Gujarat.
The agreement also covers cooperation in education and research. According to an official statement, the partnership envisages stronger links between universities, colleges and research institutions in the two regions. These links could include exchanges involving students, researchers and faculty members.
The education component is expected to facilitate the sharing of knowledge and experience between institutions. Cooperation in skills development, professional partnerships and innovation is also part of the broader agreement.
The MoU further provides for collaboration in sports, an area of particular relevance as Gujarat prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Scotland hosted the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and its experience could offer opportunities for knowledge-sharing on sports infrastructure, event management and the organisation of international sporting events.
Beyond education, energy and sports, the agreement seeks to promote cooperation in trade, investment, heritage, culture and creative industries. These areas are intended to strengthen economic and people-to-people connections between Gujarat and Scotland.
The partnership establishes a framework for cooperation across multiple sectors, with both sides expected to explore opportunities for collaboration and the exchange of expertise. The proposed initiatives cover institutional partnerships, renewable energy development, sports management and cultural engagement.