GS Rawat underscores role of Great Nicobar Project in national strategy

Dehradun: Highlighting the strategic significance of the Great Nicobar Islands, Major General GS Rawat (Retd) on Saturday said the region's proximity to the Strait of Malacca, through which a major share of global and Chinese trade passes, makes it crucial for India's security and economic ambitions, even as concerns over ecological and environmental impact remain.



Speaking to ANI, he said, "Great Nicobar is 130-140 kilometres from the Strait of Malacca. 35-40% of the total trade of China and the world passes through there. It sure is a cause of concern that they will cause ecological and environmental disruption... but I assure you that if the government has approved such a large sum, it must have thought about the tribes there. Ecology, Economy, and Environment always go hand in hand. If we are to achieve economic prosperity, we must become a $10 trillion economy, and we must ensure our country's safety and security. From this perspective, the Greater Nicobar Islands have immense strategic importance."



He highlighted the strategic and economic significance of the Great Nicobar international container transit point while addressing environmental sustainability concerns.