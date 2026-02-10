Union Gov't tightens social media rules on AI content

The tweaked rules explicitly bring AI content within the IT rules framework; it defines AI-generated and synthetic content as one that by means audio, visual or audio-visual "is artificially or algorithmically created, generated, modified or altered using a computer resource, in a manner that such information appears to be real, authentic or true and depicts or portrays any individual or event in a manner that is, or is likely to be perceived as indistinguishable from a natural person or real-world event."