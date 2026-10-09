Govt should move beyond rhetoric, claims to improve education: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Friday said the government must address the country's fundamental problems through concrete measures rather than creating a "feel-good" atmosphere for a handful of people, noting that issues of poverty, inflation, unemployment have now also become concerns of Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Addressing a gathering on Kanshi Ram's death anniversary at the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) central camp office here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also renewed her demand for Bharat Ratna for party founder Kanshi Ram.

"At a time when people from all sections of society are distressed and troubled by serious problems such as widespread poverty, inflation, unemployment, illiteracy and backwardness, how is it possible to make the country happy and prosperous by creating a feel-good atmosphere for just a handful of people? The government must adopt better and sustainable measures and empower people by making them employed, strong and self-respecting, thereby building a strong India," she said.