Govt school in Sikkim bans personal reels by staff during duty hours

Gangtok: A government school in Sikkim's Dikchu has banned personal reels by staff members during duty hours, in a bid to ensure that students and teachers remain focused on studies.
"All staff members of this institution are hereby informed to refrain from creating/preparing personal reels during the duty hours inside the school campus," its principal Santosh Regmi said in a notice.
The school, however, allowed the creation of videos that are part of the "innovative practices" of teaching and learning process for students.
Such contents can be created without disturbing or interrupting the regular periods assigned for classroom teaching and the learning process of the school, the principal said.
Under the directive, staff members are also not permitted to record or engage in any personal social media content while on duty within the school premises, the notice said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.