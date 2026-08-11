Rijiju accuses Congress of avoiding discussion on student protests

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday accused the Congress and other Opposition parties of avoiding a discussion on student protests and deliberately disrupting Parliament, asserting that the government was ready for a detailed debate and a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



Speaking to reporters here, Rijiju said the government had made an offer to hold a "complete and detailed discussion" on everything related to the students' protest and was prepared to respond to all issues raised by the Opposition.

"Yesterday, we made an offer that the government is ready for a complete and detailed discussion over everything which happened around the students' protest. We had the reply ready and Home Minister Amit Shah was ready too. But they (the opposition) are not letting a discussion happen," Rijiju said.



He said that the Opposition continued to prevent the House from functioning despite the government's readiness to hold the discussion.

"Today, too, we were ready. But Congress ran away and sloganeered outside, not letting a discussion take place. It is clear to the people of the country that we are ready for a discussion and Congress is running away from it," he said.