Free online coaching system for students in the works, says PM Modi

Vadodara: Prime Miniter Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government was working to reduce the burden of fees faced by the families of students preparing for competitive examinations by providing free online coaching.
Speaking at the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' programme here where he inaugurated or laid foundation stones for Rs 35,000 crore-worth development projects, the PM referred to the announcement he had made in this regard in his August 15 Red Fort speech.
"You are aware that lakhs of young people prepare for competitive examinations. Every year, a significant portion of our families' earnings is spent on coaching for these students," Modi said.
"We aim to save money for the families of poor and middle-class students. Consequently, the government is moving towards providing free online coaching, allowing our youth to prepare under the guidance of India's best teachers. The government itself will oversee this coaching arrangement," he added.
Changing global needs had also changed the approach to education, with skills being given equal importance alongside degrees, the prime minister noted.
Hence, the government was reshaping the education policy and institutions, he said.
Artificial Intelligence expertise would not be limited only to the IT sector and it could be used in agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing and robotics startups, he noted.
India was witnessing an "extraordinary era", Modi said, and called upon the youth to prioritise the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.