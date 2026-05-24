Govt focused on matching standards of all AIIMS institutions to AIIMS Delhi: Nadda

New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday said the government is focusing on ensuring all AIIMS institutions match the standards of AIIMS Delhi, while enabling them to mentor other medical colleges and healthcare institutions nationwide.

Addressing the 23rd convocation ceremony of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) here, Nadda said that while the country had only one AIIMS till the end of the 20th century, six more were established during the tenure of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Since then, 16 new AIIMS have been added, taking the total number to 23 institutions across the country," he said.