Odisha govt fills key OPSC posts amid exam malpractice row, appoints new secretary and controller of examinations

Bhubaneswar: Amidst the controversy over alleged irregularities in examination conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the state government on Tuesday made appointments to two crucial posts in the Commission.
According to a notification issued by General Administration & Public Grievance department, senior OAS officer Satyabrata Ray who was additional secretary in the OPSC has been appointed as the secretary.
Similarly, OAS officer Sanjibeeta Ray, who was assistant controller of examination in the OPSC has been appointed as additional secretary-cum-controller of examination.
Both the posts were vacant. Satyabrata and Sanjibeeta were in-charges of these posts. The decision is seen as the government’s efforts to strengthen the Commission’s administrative framework.