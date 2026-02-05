Government strengthens youth engagement in J&K through Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme in Srinagar



Sharing her experience, Sahishdeep Kaur, a MY Bharat volunteer from District Gurdaspur, Punjab, said the visit had been deeply enriching. "It's been two days since I have been in Srinagar, and I really saw very warm, welcoming people here. They treat us like guests, and everything was given to us in the best way," she said. She added that programmes like the youth exchange help participants understand cultural similarities and differences through interaction, language and traditional art forms, and should be organised across more platforms nationwide.