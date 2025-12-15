Government scholarships open for 10th pass students in 2025

Students who have passed Class 10 and are planning to continue their education in 2025 can avail of several government scholarship schemes aimed at easing the financial burden of higher secondary education, skill-based programmes, and diploma courses.

These scholarships cover multiple streams and grade levels, including Class 11 and 12, and are designed to support students from different educational and economic backgrounds.

Education officials note that timely applications and careful assessment of eligibility criteria are key to accessing these benefits.