Government scholarships open for 10th pass students in 2025

Students who have passed Class 10 and are planning to continue their education in 2025 can avail of several government scholarship schemes aimed at easing the financial burden of higher secondary education, skill-based programmes, and diploma courses.
These scholarships cover multiple streams and grade levels, including Class 11 and 12, and are designed to support students from different educational and economic backgrounds.
Education officials note that timely applications and careful assessment of eligibility criteria are key to accessing these benefits.
Key Scholarships for 10th Pass Students
One of the major schemes available is the CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child (SGC).
The scholarship is intended to encourage continued education among meritorious single girl students—those who are the only child of their parents.
To be eligible, applicants must have secured at least 70 per cent marks in the CBSE Class X examination and be enrolled in Class XI or XII in a CBSE-affiliated school.
The tuition fee should not exceed Rs 2,500 per month during the academic year, with a maximum of Rs 3,000 per month for Classes XI and XII.
The scheme is open to Indian nationals and offers a scholarship of Rs 1,000 per month, with applications accepted online.
Another scheme available to 10th pass students is the Eklavya Prashikshan Yojana, introduced by the Department of Tribal Welfare, Government of Goa.
The scheme provides financial assistance for coaching to Scheduled Tribe (ST) students studying in Class X, XI (Science), and XII (Arts, Science, and Commerce). It aims to prepare students for professional courses such as Engineering, Medicine, Architecture, Law, Chartered Accountancy, and Paramedical Sciences.
Under this scheme, eligible students must be regular, full-time students in government or recognised schools in Goa.
The scheme reimburses 75 per cent of coaching fees, up to Rs 10,000 per subject per year in rural areas and Rs 12,000 per subject per year in urban areas.
Students from Scheduled Caste (SC), Other Backward Class (OBC), and Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories can also apply for the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme offered by the Directorate of Social Welfare, Government of Goa.
The scheme supports students studying in Class 11, provided the annual family income does not exceed Rs 2.50 lakh.
In addition, the Post-Matric Scholarship to Students Belonging to the SC Category, offered by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, provides financial assistance to SC students at the post-matriculation or post-secondary stage.
Eligible applicants must be Indian nationals who have passed matriculation or higher secondary education, with parental or guardian income capped at Rs 2.50 lakh per annum.
Under this central scheme, hostellers are eligible for an academic allowance of Rs 4,000, while day scholars receive Rs 2,500.
The scholarship applies to post-matriculation non-degree courses, with an additional 10 per cent allowance provided to Divyang students.
Documents Required
Applicants are generally required to submit documents including passport-size photographs, previous year’s marksheets, identity proof, proof of current admission, income certificates, and, where applicable, proof of family or personal crisis.
Education authorities advise students to review eligibility requirements carefully and apply before the respective deadlines to secure financial assistance for continuing their studies after Class 10.