YSRCP uses official Andhra government verification records to allege massive Mega DSC 2025 fraud

He cited further cases from Krishna, Kadapa, East Godavari and Prakasam where TET details were unavailable, no result could be traced against the given hall-ticket number, or certificate-verification records showed missing qualifications. In one East Godavari case, he said the verification record marked the candidate "Not Qualified" for failure to produce a B.Ed certificate, yet the candidate later appeared in the final selection list.

He also questioned why certificate-verification data relating to Prakasam, West Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam was not publicly available and demanded publication of the complete recruitment record.