Google brings AI learning tools to JEE, NEET aspirants

New Delhi: Google has announced a series of new AI-powered education tools and student offers for the 2026 academic year, including a 12-month free Google AI Plus plan for eligible college students outside the US, a move that could benefit students in India, including those preparing for competitive examinations such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).



The announcement was made as part of Google's "Back to School 2026" initiative, which brings new learning features across Google Search, Gemini and other products to help students understand complex concepts, organise their studies and prepare for examinations.



For students in India, the initiative is particularly relevant as Google has made its Google AI Plus plan available free of charge for 12 months to eligible college students outside the US. The plan offers increased Gemini usage limits and 400 GB of storage, potentially giving Indian college students additional AI-powered tools for academic work and research.