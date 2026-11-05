Google links school access to Search with AI approval, raising concerns over student choice

Google's latest policy for schools has raised concerns among educators after the technology company indicated that institutions opting out of its artificial intelligence tools could also lose student access to Google Search.
The revised policy will change how schools manage access to Google's education products, including Gemini, Gemini Notebook, Gemini in Classroom and Google Search. From early 2027, these services will be switched off by default for K-12 student accounts. School administrators will have to explicitly enable the products they want students to use.
However, schools that decide to block AI entirely will also lose access to Google Search because the company considers its search technology and AI features deeply integrated.
While Google says the changes give administrators greater control, critics argue that schools should not have to accept generative AI to retain access to a conventional search engine.
Why are schools concerned about Google's policy?
The issue centres on difference between traditional internet searches and AI-generated responses.
Schools that want to restrict AI use may still want students to access websites, academic resources and online information through a conventional search engine. Google's current approach does not offer schools a completely AI-free version of Search for student accounts.
Google Vice President and General Manager of Education Chris Phillips explained the company's position to The New York Times, saying, "Search and AI are deeply integrated."
He added that students at schools choosing to disable AI would not have access to Search and would instead see a message indicating that the service was unavailable.
The policy has drawn criticism from education advocates and public officials. Josh Golin, executive director of children's advocacy organisation Fairplay, accused Google of pressuring schools into adopting its AI products.
Former Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan also criticised the move, arguing that Google was using its dominance in online search to influence schools' decisions on AI adoption.
Google changes default access after school pushback
The revised policy follows criticism of Google's earlier decision to expand student access to Gemini through Google Classroom.
In August 2026, the company announced changes that made Gemini features available by default to students using Google Classroom in eligible school accounts. The move prompted concerns among educators and parents who wanted greater control over when and how children interacted with AI tools.
Under the new arrangement, access to Gemini, Gemini Notebook, Gemini in Classroom and Search will remain disabled for K-12 student accounts until administrators explicitly enable them.
Google said it had considered feedback from schools, teachers, researchers and policymakers while revising its approach.
"Our goal is simple: provide school leaders the control and confidence to use AI products in classrooms as they see fit," Phillips wrote in the company's announcement.
The new controls are expected to give administrators options to manage access according to student age groups and institutional policies. However, schools that want to block AI while retaining Google Search will not have that option under the arrangement described by the company.
Google introduces Guided Learning in Search and Classroom
Alongside the policy change, Google announced Guided Learning features for Search and Google Classroom. The tools are designed to help students work through academic problems instead of simply providing answers.
For example, a student searching for help with a complex physics problem or a book report may receive prompts and step-by-step guidance to understand the concepts involved.
Google describes the approach as supporting "productive struggle", where students work through challenging material with assistance rather than relying on immediate answers.
Guided Learning is becoming globally available in Google Classroom for schools using the relevant AI features. Google also plans to begin testing its integration into Search in selected US schools later in November, before expanding it to other districts.
The company says teachers will be able to assign Guided Learning activities based on classroom material and receive insights into students' progress. This is intended to help educators identify areas where students may need additional support.
New York and Los Angeles have already restricted student AI access
The announcement comes as school districts in the United States reconsider the use of generative AI in classrooms.
New York City and Los Angeles have introduced restrictions on student-facing generative AI tools in certain school settings. New York City's policy, announced under Mayor Zohran Mamdani, includes a one-year moratorium on generative AI tools for students up to eighth grade. Los Angeles Unified School District has also imposed a one-year moratorium on generative AI on its devices.
The concerns include students becoming dependent on AI-generated answers, reduced opportunities to develop independent problem-solving skills, academic integrity and the safety of children using conversational AI tools.
Google's education products have a substantial global reach. The Associated Press reported that approximately 150 million students and teachers worldwide use Google Classroom, making the company's decisions relevant to school systems well beyond the United States.
Will the change affect Indian schools?
Google's announcement specifically concerns K-12 student accounts managed by school administrators. The company has not announced an equivalent policy for Indian schools or provided a separate implementation timeline for India.
Institutions that use Google's education ecosystem may need to consider how AI-generated features fit into their teaching policies as these products evolve.
The revised controls are scheduled to roll out from early 2027. Google has said it will provide schools with further details in the coming months.