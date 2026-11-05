Google links school access to Search with AI approval, raising concerns over student choice

Google's latest policy for schools has raised concerns among educators after the technology company indicated that institutions opting out of its artificial intelligence tools could also lose student access to Google Search.

The revised policy will change how schools manage access to Google's education products, including Gemini, Gemini Notebook, Gemini in Classroom and Google Search. From early 2027, these services will be switched off by default for K-12 student accounts. School administrators will have to explicitly enable the products they want students to use.

However, schools that decide to block AI entirely will also lose access to Google Search because the company considers its search technology and AI features deeply integrated.

While Google says the changes give administrators greater control, critics argue that schools should not have to accept generative AI to retain access to a conventional search engine.