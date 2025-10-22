Google launches new 'Skills' platform to boost AI and digital literacy

Google has unveiled a new learning platform called Google Skills, aimed at helping users enhance their artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and digital literacy. The platform will host more than 3,000 courses covering a range of technology-focused topics.

The new hub brings together educational resources from Google Cloud, Google DeepMind, Grow with Google, and Google for Education, consolidating them into a single destination for learners.

According to Google, the platform serves as “a new home for building skills in AI and more,” designed for everyone from students and developers to business leaders.