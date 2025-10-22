Google launches new 'Skills' platform to boost AI and digital literacy

Google has unveiled a new learning platform called Google Skills, aimed at helping users enhance their artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and digital literacy. The platform will host more than 3,000 courses covering a range of technology-focused topics.
The new hub brings together educational resources from Google Cloud, Google DeepMind, Grow with Google, and Google for Education, consolidating them into a single destination for learners.
According to Google, the platform serves as “a new home for building skills in AI and more,” designed for everyone from students and developers to business leaders.
Google Skills will offer a variety of learning paths, including skill badges, entry-level certificates, and professional certifications, with a major emphasis on AI education.
Courses range from introductory modules like Google AI Essentials to advanced programs such as AI Research Foundations from DeepMind. The platform also includes quick learning options like AI Boost Bites, offering short 10-minute lessons.
While several courses are available for free—including Google’s Generative AI Leadership course—full access to the platform requires a Google Cloud subscription.
Developers can earn 35 free credits each month for hands-on labs, and universities, government programs, nonprofits, and NGOs can access no-cost training through Google’s Career Launchpad program.
With Google Skills, the company aims to prepare a wider audience for the rapidly evolving AI-driven job market, providing accessible tools for continuous learning and certification in emerging technologies.