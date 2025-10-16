Google Cloud and AR Rahman join hands for AI-Driven avatar band. DETAILS here!

Google Cloud has teamed up with Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman to launch Secret Mountain, a groundbreaking metahuman digital avatar band. This innovative project combines advanced artificial intelligence with Rahman’s musical expertise to create a unique entertainment experience featuring immersive storytelling and interactive fan engagement.

Partnership with Google Cloud

The collaboration utilises Google Cloud’s cutting-edge AI models, including Gemini Flash 2.5 Image (Nano Banana), Gemini 2.5 Pro, Imagen, and Veo 3, to deliver stunning visuals and real-time interaction. Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, stated, “By building on Google Cloud’s infrastructure and advanced AI models, ‘Secret Mountain’ is not only delivering an awe-inspiring interactive digital experience, but also ensuring that security, scalability and governance are built in.”

The Secret Mountain experience

Secret Mountain blends AI-powered hyper-realistic avatars with genre-defying music and captivating narratives. The story follows Luna, a woman transported to the Secret Mountain universe, where she encounters a diverse group of musical characters. The six digital avatars include Cara (an Irish singer-songwriter), Zen Tam (a Tamil rapper), and Blessing (an African percussionist and vocalist), showcasing a rich mix of cultural influences.

Rahman’s vision and AI innovation

At the heart of the project are A R Rahman’s compositions, which drive the creative vision. Rahman is collaborating with global mentors and singers to enrich the experience.

He stressed the transformative role of AI, saying, “AI enables artistes to create, experiment and perform in ways that were once impossible.” He added, “Together, we are building a bold new world of entertainment where human artistry and AI technology stand side by side to inspire audiences.”

The Secret Mountain project represents a fusion of technology and artistry, pushing the boundaries of how music and storytelling engage audiences.