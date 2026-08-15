Goa govt to create 6,000 to 8,000 jobs in next 6 months: CM Sawant

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Saturday that the state government would create 6,000 to 8,000 additional jobs over the next six months.

Addressing the Independence Day celebrations, he said the state government was taking steps to provide employment opportunities to the youth through recruitment in various departments.

"The government will create 6,000 to 8,000 additional jobs in the next six months," he said.