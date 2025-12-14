Global glaciation: Increases volcanism along mid ocean ridges

Hydrothermal systems at mid-ocean ridges (MOR) transfer heat, metals, and carbon from Earth’s interior to the deep ocean, influencing pathways of chemical elements and compounds as they move between living and nonliving parts of Earth, including atmosphere, water, and soil.

Director, CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Dona-Paula, Goa, Prof Sunil Kumar Singh, says about his path-breaking research that establishes the role of glaciation on volcanism: “Increased volcanism along the hydrothermal ridges during the glacial period increased the hydrothermal activity that further increased carbon dioxide flux.”

Singh, along with two other researchers – Sayantan De and Robin John, from CSIR-NIO, Goa – examined a 49,000-year sediment record recovered from the Carlsberg Ridge (CR) in the Indian Ocean to investigate links among glacial-interglacial sea-level changes, volcanism and hydrothermal activity.