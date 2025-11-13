Global finance certifications gain academic pathway: new MoU brings CPA, CMA and EA into degree programmes

Presidency University, Bangalore, has signed an MoU with Simandhar Education to integrate international finance certifications into undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the School of Management and the School of Commerce & Economics.

The collaboration introduces structured elective tracks linked to the US Certified Public Accountant (CPA), US Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and Enrolled Agent (EA) qualifications, allowing students to pursue these credentials alongside their academic degrees.

According to both institutions, the move responds to a growing demand for graduates who can transition smoothly into global finance roles. By aligning university coursework with the requirements of these certifications, the partnership aims to create a pathway that supports both exam preparation and early career readiness.

The model is built around expert faculty, official study material from Becker and Simandhar’s digital learning resources, with the stated goal of preparing students to meet industry expectations from the start of their employment.

Simandhar Education’s Co-founder and CEO, Sripal Jain, stated that the integration is intended to equip students with credentials valued by multinational companies and Big Four accounting firms. He noted that embedding the certifications within degree structures provides a more direct route to specialised roles in accounting and finance.

Dr Subhashree Natarajan, Dean of the School of Management at Presidency University, said the initiative strengthens the university’s focus on global relevance and student outcomes. She added that the partnership is expected to broaden the set of opportunities available to graduates, particularly in organisations seeking internationally certified professionals.

Simandhar Education has previously established similar academic collaborations with institutions such as St Joseph’s College of Commerce in Bangalore and Osmania University in Hyderabad.

The organisation has stated that it intends to expand access to these global certifications in Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions, positioning the Presidency University agreement as part of a larger effort to increase the availability of international finance qualifications in India.