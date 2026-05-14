Girls continue to outshine boys in Telangana CBSE Class 12 results

HYDERABAD: Students from Telangana delivered an impressive performance in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. The overall pass percentage in the state stood at 92.24 per cent.

According to the CBSE, girls once again outperformed boys. Of the students who appeared for the examinations, 5,518 girls recorded a pass percentage of 95.16 per cent, while 5,908 boys secured a pass percentage of 89.51 per cent.

Management-wise, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) recorded a pass percentage of 99.08 per cent, followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) with 98.66 per cent, government schools with 93.26 per cent, independent schools with 91.68 per cent, and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) with 89.93 per cent in the state.

This year, there has been a drop in the overall pass percentage of students compared to last year. The pass percentage for the current academic session stood at 85.20 per cent, down by 3.19 percentage points from 88.39 per cent last year.

Several city schools recorded 100 per cent results, including Johnson Grammar School, Army Public School, Bolarum, P Obul Reddy Public School, Hyderabad Public School (Ramanthapur), and Suchitra Academy.

“Every student has cleared the examination successfully, continuing our tradition of academic excellence and raising the bar with stellar performance. In the Commerce stream, Raaga Pranavi secured 96 per cent, while Sukriti Garg scored 94 per cent in Science and G Hemeema secured 83 per cent in Humanities,” said Narsimha Reddy, Principal of Hyderabad Public School (Ramanthapur).

“We have secured 100 per cent results. Among the toppers, Akshara Nandi from the Science stream secured an impressive 453 out of 500 marks, while Tatsat Sharma from the Commerce stream achieved 449 out of 500 marks,” said Dr T Lalitha Kumari, Principal of Sister Nivedita School.

Rathod Pranavi, who secured 96 per cent, said consistency was the key to her success, as she followed a flexible yet regular study routine. A Commerce student with Economics and Entrepreneurship, she has been studying at HPS for the past 12 years. She has qualified for CUET counselling and secured admission to the Manipal Institute of Social Sciences and Humanities. Pranavi aspires to pursue Economics and Humanities and hopes to join the Indian Foreign Service in the future.

Sukriti Garg, who scored 94 per cent in the Science stream, said maintaining a balance between studies and relaxation helped her stay focused during exam preparation. “I made short notes for every subject and revised them regularly before the exams,” she said.