Gender parity, minimum wage & social security: What India’s new labour codes promise

The Union Government of India announced that four new labour codes will be implemented soon.

These codes are aimed at streamlining the existing 29 Central labour laws.

In response to the announcement, a coalition of ten Central trade unions has called for a nationwide demonstration on November 26 to demand the repeal of "anti-worker" labour regulations.

According to an official release from the Labour Ministry dated yesterday, Friday, November 21, the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code, 2020, had come into effect on November 21, The New Indian Express reports.

“By modernising labour regulations, enhancing workers' welfare and aligning the labour ecosystem with the evolving world of work, this landmark move lays the foundation for a future-ready workforce and stronger, resilient industries driving labour reforms for Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the statement said.

Protections for women in the workplace

The new codes legally prohibit gender discrimination at the workplace and enforce equal pay for women on par with men. In addition, consenting women can now work night shifts and be employed in mining labour or heavy machinery operations.

The codes also mandate the representation of women in grievance redressal committees, and provide for the addition of parents-in-law to the definition of female family members.

Mandatory written consent, double wages for overtime, safe transportation, CCTV surveillance, and enhanced security arrangements are some of the safety measures the codes prescribe for women in the workplace.

Minimum wage & benefits now mandatory

The Code on Social Security, 2020, makes all workers, including gig and platform workers, eligible for social security benefits such as Provident Fund (PF) and insurance.

Aggregators must give 1-2 per cent of their annual revenue, up to 5 per cent of the amount payable to gig and platform workers.

All workers will be guaranteed a minimum pay set by the central government. Beedi and cigar workers will have their working hours limited to 8 to 12 hours per day and 48 hours per week. Overtime work will be paid at double the standard wage rate if consented to, reports The New Indian Express.

Digital and audio-visual workers, including journalists in electronic media, dubbing artists, and stunt performers, will now earn full benefits.

Mixed response from trade unions

Despite the promising slew of reforms, trade unions remain concerned. The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions condemned "the blatantly unilateral implementation of anti-worker, pro-employer labour codes."

According to The New Indian Express, the coalition referred to the codes as "deceptive fraud committed against the working people of the nation."

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India United Trade Union Centre, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, All India Central Council of Trade Unions, Self-employed Women's Association, Trade Union Coordination Centre, Labour Progressive Federation, and United Trade Union Congress all signed the joint platform notice.

The Joint Platform also announced protests against the new labour codes, which would culminate in a larger demonstration on November 26.

However, some unions, such as the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the National Front of Indian Trade Unions and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, backed the new labour codes.