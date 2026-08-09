Raut blames Education Ministry handling for Gen Z backlash

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit back at Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks regarding Gen Z students protesting over NEET-UG paper leaks, rejecting claims that the youth were being misled and declaring that Gen Z was provoked by the management of the Education Ministry over repeated paper leaks and exam postponements in the country.



Speaking to ANI, Raut scathingly remarked that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders should sit down and discuss issues of Gen Z and today's youth before making such statements about the group.

"... Gen Z was provoked by the way you handled Education Ministry. Repeated paper leaks and exam postponements frustrated students. Instead of accusing young people of being part of a 'tukde-tukde gang' or claiming they have been provoked or misled, the BJP leadership should sit down and have a discussion about Gen Z and today's youth before giving such statements," said Raut.



Raut's remarks came after Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan broke his silence on his resignation while addressing students and teachers at GM University on Saturday, where he claimed that attempts were made to "mislead" Gen Z during protests over the NEET paper leak issue, prompting him to step down as Union Education Minister.