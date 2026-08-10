"Gen Z shaping its present and nation's future...": Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar



"Whenever I look into the eyes of our young students, I do not just see the future. I see my own past. Karnataka's youth are not just the future of our state. They are shaping its present and our nation's future. Our vision of Young Karnataka, New India is built on listening to young voices, creating opportunities, strengthening leadership and ensuring that every young mind can realise their aspirations. Read my article on why listening to Gen Z is essential to building a stronger, more inclusive and forward-looking Karnataka," he said.