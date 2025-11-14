Gemini, ChatGPT, Perplexity Pro now free: Which AI plan should you pick?

When telecom giant Reliance Jio announced it would offer the Google AI Pro subscription free for 18 months to its users, it created a major buzz.

However, this was not the first such move in India. Bharti Airtel, the country’s second-largest telecom operator, had already partnered with Perplexity AI to provide its subscribers a free one-year Perplexity Pro subscription.

Soon after, OpenAI also joined the race by announcing that its ChatGPT Go plan would be available free to all users in India for one year starting November 4.

With these announcements, all the top AI chatbots are now available for free in India. Here’s a look at what each offers and which one may suit your needs best.

Gemini

Reliance Jio users with an active Unlimited 5G plan (₹349 or above) get 18 months of Google AI Pro free. This plan gives access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s advanced AI model, normally priced at ₹1,950 per month. It supports deep research, long document summaries, and advanced coding. Users can also enjoy creative tools like Veo 3.1 for cinematic AI videos, enhanced image generation, and 2TB of Google One cloud storage. The plan also integrates AI into Gmail and Docs, making them smarter and more productive.

ChatGPT Go

This free upgrade offers access to GPT-4-Turbo, a faster and more capable version of ChatGPT. It helps users write, edit, summarise, and generate ideas for reports, posts, and projects. It can assist with coding, translations, and research, and also analyze images. The service includes voice chat, file uploads, and a memory feature that remembers important details. It’s ideal for students, professionals, and creators looking for advanced AI help at no cost.

Perplexity Pro

Airtel has teamed up with Perplexity to give customers a free 12-month subscription worth ₹17,000. The offer is open to prepaid, postpaid, broadband, and DTH users. Perplexity Pro is an AI-powered search and answer tool that delivers fast, well-cited responses. It includes access to leading AI models like GPT-4, Claude, and Gemini, supports up to 300 Pro searches per day, and allows users to analyse documents, generate images, and use Perplexity Labs for deep research. Users can claim it easily through the Airtel Thanks app, and access starts immediately after activation.