Gehlot slams BJP govt over medical university delay in Rajasthan's Marwar

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led state government over the sluggish construction of the Marwar Medical University, alleging that the BJP administration has failed to protect the aspirations of the region.

In the 16th chapter of his “Intezaar Shastra” digital series, the veteran Congress leader stated that the Rs 500 crore project has fallen victim to official apathy.

"This is not just negligence, but a planned step-motherly treatment towards Marwar," Gehlot said, adding that the March 31, 2027, completion deadline now appears to be merely "a decoration on paper."