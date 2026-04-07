Gehlot slams BJP govt over medical university delay in Rajasthan's Marwar

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led state government over the sluggish construction of the Marwar Medical University, alleging that the BJP administration has failed to protect the aspirations of the region.
In the 16th chapter of his “Intezaar Shastra” digital series, the veteran Congress leader stated that the Rs 500 crore project has fallen victim to official apathy.
"This is not just negligence, but a planned step-motherly treatment towards Marwar," Gehlot said, adding that the March 31, 2027, completion deadline now appears to be merely "a decoration on paper."
Targeting the ruling dispensation, he said that after showing “short-sightedness” towards the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the government is now neglecting the Marwar Medical University as well.
“This is not just negligence, but a planned step-motherly treatment towards Marwar,” he said, adding that people in the region are “tired of waiting” for development projects to take shape.
Gehlot recalled that the university was announced in the Congress government’s 2023–24 budget to strengthen medical education and research in western Rajasthan, particularly in Jodhpur.
The project, he said, was expected to benefit several institutions across the region and improve healthcare infrastructure. He added that during the Congress tenure from 2018 to 2023, the government had announced 12 new medical colleges and 29 nursing colleges to expand healthcare capacity.
For the Marwar Medical University, around 100 bighas of land were allocated along with a budgetary provision of Rs 500 crore.
According to Gehlot, the project faced initial setbacks after the change in government. Although work began later following pressure from Congress, he claimed that progress remains unsatisfactory.
“At present, the university is functioning from just three rooms,” he said, pointing to the slow pace of work on the ground.
While the official completion deadline is 2027, Gehlot expressed doubts over timely delivery. He warned that unless the pace is stepped up, the project could face further delays, leaving the aspirations of the people of Marwar unmet.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.