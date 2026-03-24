Gehlot, Jully slam Rajasthan govt for not making 10K recruitments in education dept as promised
Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully on Tuesday took on the BJP-led state government for not keeping its promise to conduct 10,000 recruitments in the education department.
Gehlot said that despite its tall claims, the government has neither issued a notification on the recruitments nor conducted any examinations so far.
"This is not only administrative negligence, but also direct injustice to lakhs of youths. The government is breaking the trust of young people by repeatedly changing recruitment calendars and leaving promises unfulfilled," he said.
Drawing a parallel between the approaches of the previous and current governments, Gehlot said that while the Congress government conducted recruitment processes in a transparent and time-bound manner and provided opportunities to youth, under the current government, unemployed youths are facing prolonged uncertainty and disappointment.
He asked the government when it would deliver the promised 10,000 jobs and how long the youths would have to wait.
Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully alleged that the government publicised recruitment calendars through advertisements but failed to take action on the ground.
"The reality of the BJP government -- which had made big claims about 10,000 recruitments in the education department -- is now evident. Neither has the recruitment begun nor have the exams been held," he said.
Calling it a betrayal of lakhs of youths, Jully said the announcements were merely to garner headlines, with no intention of making concrete progress.
He said that youths in Rajasthan are feeling disillusioned and confused, and asked the government to clarify when it would fulfil its promise.