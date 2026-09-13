DU student NSA case: Gautam Buddh Nagar DM moves Supreme Court

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar DM (District Magistrate) Medha Roopam on Sunday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order directing recovery of Rs 5 lakh from her personal salary as compensation to DU student Aakriti Chaudhary.



Chaudhary was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) during a workers’ protest in Noida.



The Allahabad HC had held Chaudhary’s NSA detention illegal after her arrest during the workers’ protest in Noida in April 2026.