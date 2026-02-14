Assam govt gets nod from Gauhati High Court for Maa Kamakhya Corridor project



The court said that an affidavit, sworn by the Special Commissioner and Special Secretary, PW (B&NH) Department, Assam, has been filed earlier wherein it has been averred that the project, namely, 'Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor Project' has been taken up for the purposes of development of the temple area under the PM-DEVINE Scheme. The frontal facade and vista of the temple appear to have been compromised over a period of time because of unplanned residential and commercial buildings, most of which present rebarbative look, which have come up cramming the open spaces in front of the temple, which could be used by the pilgrims, or which could have been used for the State to develop amenities and allweather facilities for the pilgrims.



The Advocate General had stated that the project was initially conceived with the understanding that there shall be no interference with the architecture and ancient sculptures of the temples in and around the main sanctum sanctorum.



"The State is also conscious of the possibilities of the adverse impact to the underground holy water springs that may occur with the initiation and completion of the project. With this apprehension in mind, the IIT, Guwahati, had been entrusted to carry out hydrological and geophysical studies of the proposed construction area to find out as to how the execution of the project should be carried out without damaging the sacred underground natural water spring," the court noted.