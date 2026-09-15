Gates Foundation warns AI may widen inequality, pledges USD 1 billion

The Gates Foundation views AI as "a potentially transformative tool" for a "world that is in a little bit of crisis," according to Suzman. The foundation projected 2025 to be the first year this century with an increase in child deaths in last year's report. The Trump administration's disruptions to a global AIDS relief program have impeded efforts to prevent and treat the disease in dozens of countries. Meanwhile, the gap between rich and poor nations is growing even wider, according to a recent U.N. report.