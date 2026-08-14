GATE 2027 Registration Postponed: New date announced

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has declared a revised schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 registration. According to the new dates, the GATE 2027 application form link will now be made live on August 27, 2026. Candidates seeking admission into postgraduate programmes or looking at recruitment opportunities via GATE will be able to submit their applications through the official GATE portal www.gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Candidates can submit their application till September 27, 2026 without late fee. However, the extended registration window with late fee will close on October 5, 2026.

How to apply for GATE 2027 ?

The steps to fill the GATE application form 2027 have been mentioned below:

Go to the IIT GATE 2027 official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

From the homepage, click on the “APPLICATION PORTAL” tab.

Provide personal details such as name, gender, mobile number and other information in the registration form.

Login with the enrollment ID and password to fill the GATE application form.

Fill in the necessary information in all the fields.

Upload the required documents as per the specifications in the GATE application form 2027.

Preview all the details filled in the GATE application form.

Pay the requisite application fee and submit the form for future reference.

GATE Eligibility Criteria 2026

According to the official notification, candidates who are currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme or who have completed any government approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2027.

Also read: GATE 2027 Registration: One paper or two? The choice aspirants need to get Right