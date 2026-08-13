GATE 2027 Registration: One paper or two? The choice aspirants need to get Right

IIT Madras begins GATE 2027 registration on August 14. Still, aspirants have to make an important decision before submitting the application form: whether they need to appear for one paper or two papers. Ideally, the two-paper combination expands the opportunities, but it also adds additional preparation for the exam. Candidates can appear for two papers, but the combination cannot be chosen arbitrarily.
For most two-paper combinations, if you observe the individual syllabus, you can identify the syllabus overall. Therefore, it is easy to prepare
If you are genuinely eligible and prepared for both, opting for two papers could be helpful
The second paper opens additional career avenues and admission pathways
If the permitted second paper combination aligns with your academic and career goals, it is good to go
Those who are starting/ plan to start exam preparation late can choose only one paper
If the second paper has slight overlap with the first paper
If the target MTech programme needs only one paper or accepts a specific paper as per the eligibility criteria
If you think preparing for two papers might dilute the preparation of the primary paper, you can opt for one paper
Robotics paper has been introduced in the GATE 2027 exam. It actually helps ECE, EEE, Mechanical, AI and CSE graduates. Robotics is relevant to all these specialisations. Therefore, opting for the RA paper will further enhance career opportunities. Even the RA paper of the GATE 2027 syllabus has some topics that overlap with the syllabus of CSE, AI, Mechanical, ECE, etc.
Two papers are useful only when the second paper has a strategic purpose
Choosing one paper leads to more focused preparation, but choosing two papers will lead to wider examination options
Opting for one paper will be easier to build depth, but choosing two papers will have an additional syllabus to cover
Choosing one paper will lead to a lower application fee, but adding an extra option means paying an extra exam free
With just one paper, you will only have one score and one admission option, but with two papers, the options are diverse
The two-paper option should not be treated as a “more is better” choice. For a candidate whose two papers have considerable overlap and open different opportunities, it could be strategically useful. But for someone still building fundamentals, splitting preparation between two papers could weaken performance in the paper that matters most.