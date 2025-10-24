Game of Thrones star spotlights Odisha’s mangrove revival in UNDP series

Odisha’s community-driven mangrove restoration has taken centre stage in the second season of Bloomberg Originals’, 'An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet', hosted by UNDP Goodwill Ambassador and Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The season, which premiered on Wednesday, dedicates a segment to the state’s efforts under the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) initiative.

Backed by the Green Climate Fund, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Odisha’s Department of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, and UNDP, the project empowers coastal villages to combat erosion and rising seas.

In the episode titled ‘Protect’, Coster-Waldau visits Bagapatia village in Kendrapara district, where locals displaced by climate threats are reclaiming their future.

Women and men are seen planting and nurturing mangroves, creating natural barriers that shield homes, stabilise soil, and nurture marine life.

Mangroves are vital carbon sinks, absorbing up to four times more CO₂ than rainforests, while protecting biodiversity and livelihoods.

Odisha’s success underscores how grassroots action, backed by global partnerships, can turn climate vulnerability into resilience, offering a replicable model for coastal nations worldwide.