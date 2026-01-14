Galgotias University inaugurates IIT Mandi Catalyst Centre
Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir): Galgotias University proudly inaugurated the IIT Mandi Catalyst Satellite Centre on its campus, marking a significant milestone in strengthening innovation-driven learning, entrepreneurship, and India's growing startup ecosystem. The initiative reflects the university's continued focus on creating future-ready platforms that enable students and researchers to transform ideas into impactful solutions.
The inauguration served as a collaborative platform to foster innovation, research translation, and startup creation, highlighting the role of academia-led ecosystems in driving national capacity building and technology-led entrepreneurship. The centre aims to support early-stage startups, promote deep-tech innovation, and bridge the gap between research and real-world application.
The prestigious event was graced by Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, as the Chief Guest, and Prof. Goutam Sutradhar, Director, National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, as the Guest of Honour. Their presence reinforced the shared vision of strengthening India's innovation and startup landscape through collaborative academic leadership.
Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, “We believe that innovation and entrepreneurship must be deeply embedded within the academic ecosystem. The inauguration of the IIT Mandi Catalyst Satellite Centre reflects our commitment to empowering students and researchers with the right mentorship, infrastructure, and industry exposure to build scalable, impact-driven ventures that contribute to India's innovation economy.”
A key highlight of the event was the signing of two strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs)—between Galgotias University and the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, and between Galgotias University and Jharkhand University of Technology, Ranchi. These partnerships will enable joint research initiatives, faculty and student exchange programmes, co-creation of deep-tech startups, access to advanced laboratories, and shared incubation and acceleration programmes.
The collaborations are expected to strengthen the innovation pipeline by translating academic research into market-ready solutions, enhancing funding access, and creating nationwide pathways for student entrepreneurs and startups. The event was further enriched by the presence of Prof. N. K. Goyal, CSAI & CMAI, and other distinguished academicians and stakeholders.
(Newsvoir/PTI)
