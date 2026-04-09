Galgotias University continues to face heavy backlash over ads after 'dog-robot' row

New Delhi: Galgotias University continued to face heavy backlash on social media on Thursday, after drawing criticism over full-page advertisements in leading Indian newspapers claiming global recognition.

Several netizens on X took fresh jibes at the university’s promotional campaigns, questioning its claims and mocking its branding.

In one post, a user shared an image of the university’s event and sarcastically asked, "Is it made by China, I mean by Galgotias University? Just asking."