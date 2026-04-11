G Kishan Reddy unveils design concepts for Hyderabad Science Experience City, aims to boost interactive learning

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy unveiled the design concepts for the upcoming Science Experience City in Hyderabad, on Saturday, marking a key step in the development of a large-scale, interactive science learning hub.

The project is envisioned as a modern, immersive space designed to promote scientific temper, curiosity, and innovation, particularly among students and young learners. The proposed facility will feature hands-on exhibits, experiential learning zones, and technology-driven installations aimed at making science more accessible and engaging.

According to officials, the Science Experience City is expected to serve as a centre for education, research outreach, and public engagement, bringing together elements of science, technology, and design under one platform.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to strengthen science communication and foster interest in STEM fields, while positioning Hyderabad as a key destination for science education and innovation-led development.

Further details on timelines and implementation are expected as the project moves into the next phase.